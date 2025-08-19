Brooklyn Investment Group Has $407,000 Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

AppLovin stock opened at $438.54 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,813 shares of company stock valued at $487,483,265. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

