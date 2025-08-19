Brooklyn Investment Group Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $274.25 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.07.

Get Our Latest Report on AJG

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.