Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $509.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

