Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Public Storage $PSA

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8%

PSA stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

