Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 411.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 39,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,156,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,847 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 68,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

