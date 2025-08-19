MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

