Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 256.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Enerflex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

