Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,787 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $563.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

