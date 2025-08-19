Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $315,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $846,782. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

