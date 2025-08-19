Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,229.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $492.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $517.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.