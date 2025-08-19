Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -185.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

