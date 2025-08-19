Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,722 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

