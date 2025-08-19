Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

