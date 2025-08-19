The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,814,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after acquiring an additional 202,973 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

