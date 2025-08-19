Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

SBCF opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

