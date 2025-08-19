Aviso Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Aon plc $AON

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Trading Down 0.3%

AON opened at $365.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.