Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

