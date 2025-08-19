Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $2.15 Million in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

