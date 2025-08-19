Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,034,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 713,033 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 248,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Announces Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1,021.0%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

