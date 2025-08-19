Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,774,000 after purchasing an additional 206,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HII opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

