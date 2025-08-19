Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,635 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April $IAPR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

IAPR stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

