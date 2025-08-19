Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Westlake Corp. $WLK

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Westlake Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.44, a P/E/G ratio of 369.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -396.23%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.