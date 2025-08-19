Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 10,338 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 266.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

