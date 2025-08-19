Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 662 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CI opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average of $311.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

