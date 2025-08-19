Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel Acquires 10,000 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,005.13. This represents a 21.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4,242.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

