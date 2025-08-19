AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AGCO stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

