Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Decreases By 40.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, adecreaseof40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $33.06.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.