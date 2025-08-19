Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Decreases By 40.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, adecreaseof40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

