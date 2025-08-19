REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Owen Wilson Sells 2,717 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.24 ($161.19), for a total transaction of A$674,462.65 ($437,962.76).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Owen Wilson sold 7,283 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$248.10 ($161.10), for a total transaction of A$1,806,883.17 ($1,173,300.76).
- On Friday, August 15th, Owen Wilson sold 4,998 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$251.15 ($163.08), for a total transaction of A$1,255,242.70 ($815,092.66).
- On Thursday, June 12th, Owen Wilson sold 2,522 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$243.45 ($158.09), for a total transaction of A$613,985.94 ($398,692.17).
REA Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.
REA Group Increases Dividend
About REA Group
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.