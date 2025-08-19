E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 129,100 shares, anincreaseof77.6% from the July 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

