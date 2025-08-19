Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.92 and last traded at $231.40, with a volume of 1193612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

