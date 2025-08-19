Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Down 16% – Should You Sell?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.56 ($0.03). 10,698,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 945% from the average session volume of 1,023,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Light Science Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market cap of £9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of -0.82.

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

