Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 106709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORANY. Berenberg Bank raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orange

Orange Trading Down 0.4%

Orange Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 407.0%.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.