Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 5175506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Yext alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YEXT

Yext Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Yext by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Yext by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.