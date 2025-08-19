UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.48 and last traded at $232.48, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UCB to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on UCBJF
UCB Stock Up 2.1%
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.