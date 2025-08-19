UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.48 and last traded at $232.48, with a volume of 7955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UCB to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.67.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

