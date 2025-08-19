Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,350,000 shares, agrowthof47.8% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately43.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately43.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%. On average, analysts expect that Draganfly will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Draganfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 69.1% in the second quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

Featured Stories

