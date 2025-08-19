Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 196,500 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently,0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 31.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.