Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 196,500 shares, adecreaseof33.3% from the July 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently,0.9% of the company's stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 31.3%
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.80.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.
See Also
