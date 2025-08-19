Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 725.50 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 732.15 ($9.89), with a volume of 843802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.86).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 824.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 38 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Unite Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 79.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Unite Group PLC will post 47.9341004 EPS for the current year.

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

