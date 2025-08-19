Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.14 and last traded at $241.76, with a volume of 6919692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,956.80. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,862,674.42. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,568 shares of company stock worth $49,223,917. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

