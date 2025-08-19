iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 493190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 43,575.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

