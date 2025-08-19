ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 977,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $7,568,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 41.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,704 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

About ZoomInfo Technologies



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

