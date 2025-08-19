EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

