Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.35 and a 200-day moving average of $293.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

