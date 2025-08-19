Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 124,090 Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nova by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $260.45 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $291.99. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

