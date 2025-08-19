Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 874,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after purchasing an additional 135,470 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.5%

WMS opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

