Nuveen LLC Invests $22.46 Million in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,060,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,463,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.33% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

