11,715 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April $APRH Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Trading Up 0.9%

APRH stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

