Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,951,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 128,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70. Following the sale, the director owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,426.94. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

