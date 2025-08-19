Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

