Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in National Bank by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of -3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

