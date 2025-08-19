Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 94,907 monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.19% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $16,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 34.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in monday.com by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 59.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 241.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.54 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

